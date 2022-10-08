Girard Partners LTD. Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $95.77 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.38 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.02.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

