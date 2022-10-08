Girard Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 277,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 19,133 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.19. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

