Giveth (GIV) Price Hits $0.0371 on Top Exchanges

Giveth (GIV) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Giveth token can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Giveth has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Giveth has a market cap of $321,789.08 and approximately $11,819.00 worth of Giveth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Giveth’s launch date was December 24th, 2021. Giveth’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,677,400 tokens. The official message board for Giveth is medium.com/giveth. Giveth’s official Twitter account is @givethio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giveth’s official website is giv.giveth.io. The Reddit community for Giveth is https://reddit.com/r/giveth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giveth (GIV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Giveth has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Giveth is 0.03962046 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,012.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://giv.giveth.io/.”

