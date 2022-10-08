Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $172.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

NYSE GPN opened at $112.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $163.03.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,524,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,107 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3,427.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

