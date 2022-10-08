GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMS. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $42.78 on Monday. GMS has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at $254,666,868.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at $254,666,868.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 594,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,168,000 after purchasing an additional 449,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,464,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.