GN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $28,570.00 (GN)

GN (GN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, GN has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GN token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GN has a market cap of $417,136.39 and approximately $28,570.00 worth of GN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GN Profile

GN was first traded on November 11th, 2021. GN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for GN is ngmi-gn.com. GN’s official Twitter account is @ngmigntoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GN (GN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. GN has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GN is 0.00000042 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $14,287.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ngmi-gn.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

