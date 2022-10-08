GNY (GNY) Market Capitalization Hits $2.21 Million

GNY (GNY) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. GNY has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $73,671.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GNY has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. One GNY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@gny.io. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GNY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY (GNY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. GNY has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 192,376,657 in circulation. The last known price of GNY is 0.01245416 USD and is up 7.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $68,502.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gny.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

