GOAL token Price Tops $0.38 (GOAL)

GOAL token (GOAL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. One GOAL token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GOAL token has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GOAL token has a total market cap of $37.92 million and approximately $88,247.00 worth of GOAL token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GOAL token Token Profile

GOAL token’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. GOAL token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GOAL token is goaltoken.medium.com. GOAL token’s official website is footballertoken.com. GOAL token’s official Twitter account is @footballertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GOAL token is https://reddit.com/r/footballertoken.

Buying and Selling GOAL token

According to CryptoCompare, “GOAL token (GOAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GOAL token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GOAL token is 0.38375996 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $45,657.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://footballertoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOAL token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GOAL token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GOAL token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

