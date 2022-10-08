Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $13.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Gold Fields Stock Down 1.8 %

Gold Fields stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 488.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Featured Articles

