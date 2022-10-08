Goldario 24 Hour Volume Reaches $88,545.00 (GLD)

Goldario (GLD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Goldario token can now be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldario has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. Goldario has a market cap of $4.08 million and $88,545.00 worth of Goldario was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Goldario Token Profile

Goldario launched on September 15th, 2021. Goldario’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,124,886 tokens. The official message board for Goldario is medium.com/@goldario. The Reddit community for Goldario is https://reddit.com/r/goldarioofficial. Goldario’s official Twitter account is @goldariotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldario’s official website is goldario.com.

Goldario Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldario (GLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Goldario has a current supply of 110,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Goldario is 0.05705889 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $58,056.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goldario.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldario directly using US dollars.

