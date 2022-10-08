Goldcoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.0176 on Top Exchanges

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $768,783.14 and $911.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00272301 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001318 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003137 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003339 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,421 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is https://reddit.com/r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoinproject.org. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldcoin (GLC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2013. Users are able to generate GLC through the process of mining. Goldcoin has a current supply of 44,050,154.99997141 with 43,681,421.99997146 in circulation. The last known price of Goldcoin is 0.01755183 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,956.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.goldcoinproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

