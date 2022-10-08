Golden Goal (GDG) Trading Up 25.5% Over Last Week

Golden Goal (GDG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. Golden Goal has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $10,092.00 worth of Golden Goal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goal token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golden Goal has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Golden Goal Profile

Golden Goal launched on April 29th, 2021. Golden Goal’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,000,000 tokens. Golden Goal’s official Twitter account is @gdgcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goal’s official website is gdgcoin.io/?locale=en. The official message board for Golden Goal is blog.naver.com/gdgcoin.

Golden Goal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goal (GDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Golden Goal has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Golden Goal is 0.00165027 USD and is down -5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,459.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gdgcoin.io/?locale=en.”

