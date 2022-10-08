Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
AUMN opened at $0.27 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a market cap of $44.50 million, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 0.99.
About Golden Minerals
