GooseFX (GOFX) Trading Up 44.4% This Week

GooseFX (GOFX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One GooseFX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. GooseFX has a total market capitalization of $11.80 million and $500,398.00 worth of GooseFX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GooseFX has traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GooseFX Profile

GooseFX was first traded on November 2nd, 2021. GooseFX’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens. The official website for GooseFX is goosefx.io. GooseFX’s official Twitter account is @goosefx1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GooseFX

According to CryptoCompare, “GooseFX (GOFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. GooseFX has a current supply of 700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GooseFX is 0.01509803 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $74,112.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goosefx.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GooseFX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GooseFX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GooseFX using one of the exchanges listed above.

