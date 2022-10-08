GooseFX Price Reaches $0.0149 on Major Exchanges (GOFX)

GooseFX (GOFX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One GooseFX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GooseFX has a market capitalization of $11.80 million and $500,398.00 worth of GooseFX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GooseFX has traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GooseFX Profile

GooseFX was first traded on November 2nd, 2021. GooseFX’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens. The official website for GooseFX is goosefx.io. GooseFX’s official Twitter account is @goosefx1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GooseFX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GooseFX (GOFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. GooseFX has a current supply of 700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GooseFX is 0.01509803 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $74,112.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goosefx.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GooseFX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GooseFX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GooseFX using one of the exchanges listed above.

