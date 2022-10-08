GPEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,824.00 (GPX)

GPEX (GPX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One GPEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GPEX has a total market capitalization of $33.65 million and $20,824.00 worth of GPEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GPEX has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GPEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GPEX Token Profile

GPEX’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. GPEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,006,879 tokens. The official website for GPEX is gpex.io. GPEX’s official Twitter account is @gpex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. GPEX’s official message board is medium.com/@gpex_global.

GPEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GPEX (GPX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. GPEX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 7,785,806 in circulation. The last known price of GPEX is 0.55164914 USD and is down -6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,403.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gpex.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GPEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GPEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GPEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GPEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.