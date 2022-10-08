Grave (GRVE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

Grave (GRVE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. Grave has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $12,002.00 worth of Grave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grave has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One Grave token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grave alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009871 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Grave Profile

Grave’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Grave’s total supply is 45,990,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,198,000 tokens. The official website for Grave is croskull.com. Grave’s official Twitter account is @croskullnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grave is medium.com/@croskullnft.

Grave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grave (GRVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cronos platform. Grave has a current supply of 45,990,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Grave is 0.15982218 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,061.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://croskull.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.