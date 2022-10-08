Great Bounty Dealer Price Hits $0.0047 (GBD)

Great Bounty Dealer (GBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Great Bounty Dealer has a market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $74,684.00 worth of Great Bounty Dealer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Great Bounty Dealer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Great Bounty Dealer has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Great Bounty Dealer Token Profile

Great Bounty Dealer’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. Great Bounty Dealer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Great Bounty Dealer is www.greatbountydealer.com. Great Bounty Dealer’s official Twitter account is @gbd_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Great Bounty Dealer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Great Bounty Dealer (GBD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron10 platform. Great Bounty Dealer has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Great Bounty Dealer is 0.00472574 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $65,002.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.greatbountydealer.com/.”

