Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 132 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 220.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 2.4 %

Medtronic stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.32. The company has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.