Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after acquiring an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $269.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.65 and its 200 day moving average is $307.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $267.10 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.