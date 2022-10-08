Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $194.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.