Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $220,000 Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2,511.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $58,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

LPLA opened at $242.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.86 and its 200-day moving average is $201.88. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $247.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,761 shares of company stock worth $19,487,518. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

