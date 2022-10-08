Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,141.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,055.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352,655 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in Shopify by 876.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,500 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Shopify by 86,911.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $1,578,341,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,036,179,000 after acquiring an additional 906,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $176.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KGI Securities lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

