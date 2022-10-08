Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.9% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $188.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $184.94 and a one year high of $369.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.47.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

