Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $188.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.20. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.94 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.47.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.