Greed 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,830.00 (GREED)

Greed (GREED) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Greed token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Greed has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Greed has a total market cap of $322,553.29 and $19,830.00 worth of Greed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Greed Profile

Greed was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. Greed’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Greed is www.greedtoken.com. Greed’s official Twitter account is @greedecosystem?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Greed (GREED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Greed has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Greed is 0.00032798 USD and is down -6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,144.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.greedtoken.com/.”

