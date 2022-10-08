Green Life Energy 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19,613.00 (GLE)

Green Life Energy (GLE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Green Life Energy token can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Green Life Energy has a market cap of $3.17 million and $19,613.00 worth of Green Life Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Green Life Energy has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Green Life Energy Profile

Green Life Energy was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Green Life Energy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official website for Green Life Energy is www.greenlifeenergygle.com. Green Life Energy’s official Twitter account is @greenlifeen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Green Life Energy

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Life Energy (GLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Green Life Energy has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Green Life Energy is 0.01962767 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,709.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.greenlifeenergygle.com.”

