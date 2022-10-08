GreenCoin.AI (GRC) Reaches One Day Volume of $18,460.00

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, GreenCoin.AI has traded 46.9% lower against the US dollar. One GreenCoin.AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. GreenCoin.AI has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $18,460.00 worth of GreenCoin.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI Profile

GreenCoin.AI’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2021. GreenCoin.AI’s total supply is 168,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,334,304,000 tokens. GreenCoin.AI’s official website is www.greencoin.ai. GreenCoin.AI’s official Twitter account is @greencoinai.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCoin.AI (GRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. GreenCoin.AI has a current supply of 0. The last known price of GreenCoin.AI is 0.00120019 USD and is up 50.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.greencoin.ai.”

