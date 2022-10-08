Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Greenidge Generation Price Performance

Shares of GREE opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. Greenidge Generation has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 217,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 23,696 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

