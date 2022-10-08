Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) vs. CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Greenidge Generation and CooTek (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 CooTek (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 331.03%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

23.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Greenidge Generation and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -105.74% 6.12% 3.32% CooTek (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and CooTek (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.22 -$44.48 million ($3.93) -0.44 CooTek (Cayman) $272.15 million 0.01 -$13.88 million ($2.86) -0.13

CooTek (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CooTek (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats CooTek (Cayman) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources. In addition, it provides casual games, including simulation games, such as Farm Hero and Idle Land King Tycoon; puzzle games comprising Hi Hamster; and educational games, such as Puzzle No. 1 and Idiom Hero. Further, the company offers fitness applications comprising Walk Walk; Drink Water Reminder that helps users drink an appropriate amount of water on a daily basis; Happy Jogging, a free pedometer mobile application; and Hailaidian, a mobile application that provides pictures, videos, and music to decorate the call interface and help users have fun when receiving phone calls. It distributes its products and acquires users primarily through user downloads from digital distribution platforms and pre-installations on mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

