Griffin Land (GLAND) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.20 Million

Griffin Land (GLAND) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Griffin Land token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Griffin Land has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Griffin Land has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $11,753.00 worth of Griffin Land was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Griffin Land Token Profile

Griffin Land’s genesis date was July 28th, 2022. Griffin Land’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Griffin Land is griffin.land. Griffin Land’s official message board is griffinnftart.medium.com. Griffin Land’s official Twitter account is @griffinnftart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Griffin Land is https://reddit.com/r/griffinnftart and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Griffin Land Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Griffin Land (GLAND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Griffin Land has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Griffin Land is 0.00110868 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $55,605.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://griffin.land.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Griffin Land directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Griffin Land should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Griffin Land using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

