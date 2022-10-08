Gro DAO Token (GRO) One Day Volume Tops $22,682.00

Gro DAO Token (GRO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Gro DAO Token has a total market cap of $666,205.32 and approximately $22,682.00 worth of Gro DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gro DAO Token has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gro DAO Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gro DAO Token Token Profile

Gro DAO Token’s launch date was September 22nd, 2021. Gro DAO Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Gro DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @groprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gro DAO Token is www.gro.xyz. The official message board for Gro DAO Token is groprotocol.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Gro DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Gro DAO Token (GRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gro DAO Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gro DAO Token is 0.13337927 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $130.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gro.xyz.”

