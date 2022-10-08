Grove 1-Day Volume Tops $11.47 Million (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Grove token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grove has a market cap of $74.02 million and $11.47 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grove has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010243 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Grove Token Profile

Grove’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 59,939,115,319,048,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,435,040,263,144,300 tokens. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove (GVR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grove has a current supply of 59,939,115,319,048,620 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Grove is 0 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $14,348,714.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grovetoken.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using U.S. dollars.

