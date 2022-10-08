Grove Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.02 Million (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Grove has a total market capitalization of $74.02 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grove has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Grove token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010243 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Grove Profile

Grove launched on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 59,939,115,319,048,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,435,040,263,144,300 tokens. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove (GVR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grove has a current supply of 59,939,115,319,048,620 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Grove is 0 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $14,348,714.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grovetoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grove should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grove using one of the exchanges listed above.

