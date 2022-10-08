Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 48,040 shares.The stock last traded at $210.20 and had previously closed at $206.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $315.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.16 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

