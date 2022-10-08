Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.46.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.71. Guardant Health has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $121.26.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 481.4% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 232,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after buying an additional 192,563 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,403,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Stories

