Guardant Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,587 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average volume of 1,586 put options.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $121.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The company had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Guardant Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after acquiring an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 481.4% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 232,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,261,000 after buying an additional 192,563 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.46.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.