Guardian Price Hits $0.88 on Top Exchanges (GUARD)

Guardian (GUARD) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Guardian has a total market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $473,572.00 worth of Guardian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Guardian has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Guardian token can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00004497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Guardian Token Profile

Guardian’s launch date was July 14th, 2021. Guardian’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,317,487 tokens. Guardian’s official Twitter account is @wolfdencrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guardian is www.wolfdencrypto.com. Guardian’s official message board is medium.com/wolf-den.

Guardian Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guardian (GUARD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Guardian has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Guardian is 0.88618806 USD and is down -9.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $452,550.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wolfdencrypto.com/.”

