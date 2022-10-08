Guardian Price Tops $0.88 (GUARD)

Guardian (GUARD) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Guardian token can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00004502 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Guardian has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Guardian has a total market cap of $9.94 million and $473,572.00 worth of Guardian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Guardian Token Profile

Guardian was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Guardian’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,317,487 tokens. Guardian’s official Twitter account is @wolfdencrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guardian is www.wolfdencrypto.com. Guardian’s official message board is medium.com/wolf-den.

Buying and Selling Guardian

According to CryptoCompare, “Guardian (GUARD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Guardian has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Guardian is 0.88618806 USD and is down -9.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $452,550.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wolfdencrypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guardian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guardian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guardian using one of the exchanges listed above.

