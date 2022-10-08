Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.56.

GWRE stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $128.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $21,836,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Guidewire Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

