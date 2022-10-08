GuildFi Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $15.21 Million (GF)

GuildFi (GF) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. GuildFi has a total market cap of $15.21 million and $2.06 million worth of GuildFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GuildFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GuildFi has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GuildFi Token Profile

GuildFi was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. GuildFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,751 tokens. GuildFi’s official website is guildfi.com. GuildFi’s official message board is medium.com/guildfi. GuildFi’s official Twitter account is @guildfiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GuildFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GuildFi (GF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. GuildFi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 42,185,071.6265935 in circulation. The last known price of GuildFi is 0.1568718 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,828,106.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://guildfi.com/.”

