Gulf Coin Price Tops $0.0514 on Major Exchanges (GULF)

Gulf Coin (GULF) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Gulf Coin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Gulf Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulf Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $2.07 million worth of Gulf Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Gulf Coin

Gulf Coin launched on March 9th, 2022. Gulf Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,042,386 tokens. Gulf Coin’s official Twitter account is @gulfcoin_. The official website for Gulf Coin is gulfofficial.com.

Buying and Selling Gulf Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulf Coin (GULF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gulf Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gulf Coin is 0.05133292 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,041,580.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gulfofficial.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulf Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulf Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulf Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

