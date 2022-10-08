Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $14,072.00

Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Gunstar Metaverse has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Gunstar Metaverse token can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Gunstar Metaverse has a total market cap of $518,999.55 and $14,072.00 worth of Gunstar Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Gunstar Metaverse

Gunstar Metaverse’s genesis date was November 8th, 2021. Gunstar Metaverse’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,426,286 tokens. The official website for Gunstar Metaverse is gunstar.io. Gunstar Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @gunstar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gunstar Metaverse’s official message board is blog.gunstar.io.

Gunstar Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gunstar Metaverse has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 31,290,285.71 in circulation. The last known price of Gunstar Metaverse is 0.0246803 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,901.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gunstar.io/.”

