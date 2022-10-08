Guzzler Self Reported Market Cap Hits $661,701.00 (GZLR)

Guzzler (GZLR) traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Guzzler token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Guzzler has a total market capitalization of $661,701.00 and $70,395.00 worth of Guzzler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Guzzler has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Guzzler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Guzzler Token Profile

Guzzler’s genesis date was November 26th, 2021. Guzzler’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Guzzler’s official message board is medium.com/@gzlrofficial. Guzzler’s official Twitter account is @gzlrofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guzzler’s official website is guzzler.io. The Reddit community for Guzzler is https://reddit.com/r/gzlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Guzzler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guzzler (GZLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Guzzler has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Guzzler is 0.00000652 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://guzzler.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guzzler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guzzler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guzzler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guzzler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guzzler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.