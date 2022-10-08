Gym Network Price Down 9.5% This Week (GYMNET)

Gym Network (GYMNET) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Gym Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gym Network has a total market capitalization of $11.43 million and $151,194.00 worth of Gym Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gym Network has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gym Network Token Profile

Gym Network’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Gym Network’s total supply is 190,475,731 tokens. Gym Network’s official Twitter account is @gymnet_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gym Network is gymnetwork.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gym Network (GYMNET) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gym Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Gym Network is 0.05072814 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $114,072.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gymnetwork.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gym Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gym Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gym Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

