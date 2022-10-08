H2O DAO (H2O) Market Cap Achieves $64.60 Million

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $64.60 million and $205,908.00 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010243 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “H2O DAO (H2O) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. H2O DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 224,228,944 in circulation. The last known price of H2O DAO is 0.29348785 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $92,388.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://h2o.homes.”

