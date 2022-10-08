Hackerlabs DAO Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $308,905.50 (HLD)

Hackerlabs DAO (HLD) traded down 39.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Hackerlabs DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hackerlabs DAO has a total market cap of $308,905.50 and approximately $53,072.00 worth of Hackerlabs DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hackerlabs DAO has traded 63.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,384.84 or 0.99993321 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002083 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00063721 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022387 BTC.

Hackerlabs DAO Profile

Hackerlabs DAO (CRYPTO:HLD) is a token. It launched on February 27th, 2022. Hackerlabs DAO’s total supply is 364,628,072,196 tokens. Hackerlabs DAO’s official Twitter account is @hackerlabsdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hackerlabs DAO is hackerlabsdao.com.

Buying and Selling Hackerlabs DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Hackerlabs DAO (HLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hackerlabs DAO has a current supply of 364,628,072,196 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hackerlabs DAO is 0.00000085 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $40.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hackerlabsdao.com.”

