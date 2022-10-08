HalfPizza Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (PIZA)

HalfPizza (PIZA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, HalfPizza has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HalfPizza token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HalfPizza has a total market capitalization of $481,436.29 and approximately $16,711.00 worth of HalfPizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HalfPizza alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About HalfPizza

HalfPizza launched on May 25th, 2021. HalfPizza’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. HalfPizza’s official website is halfpizza.com. HalfPizza’s official Twitter account is @halfpizza3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HalfPizza Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HalfPizza (PIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HalfPizza has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HalfPizza is 0.0000495 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $71,984.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://halfpizza.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HalfPizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HalfPizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HalfPizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HalfPizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HalfPizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.