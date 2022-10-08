Hamster (HAM) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Hamster (HAM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Hamster has a market cap of $4.20 million and $241,855.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hamster has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2021. Hamster’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,384,230,000,000,000 tokens. Hamster’s official message board is support-79390.medium.com/hamster-token-85a4cec190fa. Hamster’s official Twitter account is @_hamster_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hamster is coinhamster.io.

Hamster Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster (HAM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hamster has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000,000 with 2,384,230,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster is 0 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $576,778.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinhamster.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

