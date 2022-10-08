Handshake (HNS) One Day Volume Tops $78,247.00

Handshake (HNS) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. Handshake has a total market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $78,247.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,508.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00273621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00140340 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00758289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00602784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00250986 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 534,289,914 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @hns and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake (HNS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Handshake has a current supply of 498,388,271.433299 with 534,192,262.900008 in circulation. The last known price of Handshake is 0.03467632 USD and is up 12.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $64,969.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://handshake.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

